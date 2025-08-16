Six foods you should never eat for breakfast

Subhadrika Sen
Sugary cereals, good to look at and appealing for children, are low in fibre or protein and can cause an imbalance in blood sugar levels.
Any item that qualifies as a dessert like muffins, pastries, cakes, cinnamon rolls etc. should be kept at bay for its high refined sugar and trans-fat content.
It is better to stay away from white bread toast and butter. These refined carbs can spike blood sugar levels real fast.
Packaged fruit juices or smoothies with its high sugar content should be a strict no-no for breakfast.
With high sodium content, fats, and preservatives, processed meat like bacon or ham should be avoided.
Never eat any citrus fruits like orange or mausambi on empty stomach as it causes acidity.