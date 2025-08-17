4 shoe types that are best for monsoon

Ujjainee Roy
Rubber Sandals or Crocs
These are lightweight, waterproof, and easy to clean, which makes them perfect for daily use in heavy rains.
Waterproof Slip-ons
Designed to resist water while still being breathable, these slip-ons keep your feet comfortable during commutes.
Ankle-Length Rain Boots
These protect your feet from puddles and splashes and adds a stylish touch to your monsoon look.
Mesh Sneakers with Drainage Holes
Great for walking, they allow water to pass through and dry fast, so your feet don’t stay soggy.