4 shoe types that are best for monsoon

Ujjainee Roy

Rubber Sandals or Crocs

These are lightweight, waterproof, and easy to clean, which makes them perfect for daily use in heavy rains.

Waterproof Slip-ons

Designed to resist water while still being breathable, these slip-ons keep your feet comfortable during commutes.

Ankle-Length Rain Boots

These protect your feet from puddles and splashes and adds a stylish touch to your monsoon look.

Mesh Sneakers with Drainage Holes

Great for walking, they allow water to pass through and dry fast, so your feet don’t stay soggy.