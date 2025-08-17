5 useful back-to-school gifts

Udisha

Choose a strong and durable water-resistant backpack with multiple compartments to carry books, copies, tiffin box and other supplies.

A leakproof, and preferably insulated water bottle will keep the water hot or cold, making it an important school accessory. 

A pretty looking pencil box full of stationery will be a great gift option. 

A spill-proof lunchbox that will keep the food fresh until the lunch bell rings is mandatory.

A raincoat or an umbrella is an important gift that can prevent weather induced sickness.

