Holidaying in the Scottish Highlands? 5 places you can’t miss

Suchismita Maity
Isle of Skye
Famous for its dramatic landscapes, fairy pools, and rugged coastlines, the Isle of Skye is pure magic for nature lovers.
Loch Ness
Beyond the legendary monster, Loch Ness offers serene waters, stunning trails, and Urquhart Castle perched on its banks.
Glencoe
Known as Scotland’s most scenic valley, Glencoe is perfect for hiking, photography, and soaking in breathtaking mountain views.
Cairngorms National Park
The UK’s largest national park, with forests, wildlife, and adventure sports like skiing and hiking to keep you busy.
Fort William and Ben Nevis
This charming town is the gateway to Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, offering epic climbs and views.