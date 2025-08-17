Holidaying in the Scottish Highlands? 5 places you can’t miss

Suchismita Maity

Isle of Skye

Famous for its dramatic landscapes, fairy pools, and rugged coastlines, the Isle of Skye is pure magic for nature lovers.

Pexels

Loch Ness

Beyond the legendary monster, Loch Ness offers serene waters, stunning trails, and Urquhart Castle perched on its banks.

Pexels

Glencoe

Known as Scotland’s most scenic valley, Glencoe is perfect for hiking, photography, and soaking in breathtaking mountain views.

Pexels

Cairngorms National Park

The UK’s largest national park, with forests, wildlife, and adventure sports like skiing and hiking to keep you busy.

Pexels

Fort William and Ben Nevis

This charming town is the gateway to Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the UK, offering epic climbs and views.

Pexels
