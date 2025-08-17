Smart storage ideas for tiny kitchens

Subhadrika Sen
Go magnetic- knives, jars and racks – check if these can be attached to magnetic surfaces for a sustainable utilisation of space.
Don’t waste an inch of space. Check if door storage or cabinet sides can be utilised to keep items using adhesive hooks or sling racks.
For smaller kitchens, vertical space is magic. Floating shelves and stackable cabins make your lives easy.
Install a pegboard to organise your heavy utensils and hooks to keep lighter ones.
Use drawers with dividers so that your items are neatly arranged and labelled.
Pull down tables are great for prepping meals and solo diners.
Build cabinets under tabletops or overhead to store items that are rarely used or dinner sets and more.