Unexplained hair fall? 4 reasons you should watch out for

Michelle Rebekah John
Noticing more strands on your pillow, comb or in the shower? While some hair fall is normal, sudden or excessive shedding could be your body sending a message. Here are four common reasons your hair might be thinning and what to do about it:
Stress:
Work deadlines, city chaos or personal pressures can push hair follicles into rest mode, triggering shedding weeks later. Try meditation, long walks or simply some downtime to help your scalp recover.
Hormonal changes:
Thyroid issues, PCOS, menopause or post-pregnancy shifts can disrupt hair growth. A consultation with a doctor or endocrinologist can pinpoint the cause and help you manage it.
Nutritional gaps:
Hair needs protein, iron, vitamin D, zinc and B vitamins to thrive. Skipping meals or following restrictive diets can weaken strands, so nourish your hair from the inside out.
Heat and styling abuse:
Frequent blow-drying, straighteners, tight hairstyles or chemical treatments can damage hair shafts and follicles. Give your locks a break, opt for protective styles and embrace your natural texture.