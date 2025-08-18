Artist Divyaman Singh to present his recent solo from August 21 in New Delhi

Subhadrika Sen
Titled, Light as Creation, Singh explores abstracts and contemporary art tying together themes like light, land and solitude.
His works are mostly oil on canvas.
Colours like burnt sienna, ochre, umber, deep brown, oranges and scarlet are predominant in his work as they reflect the rustic earthiness of the landscape.
Uma Nair serves as curatorial advisor to the exhibition, where artworks serve as a metaphor for memory, transformation and timelessness.
Visit LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi between 11 am – 7 pm from August 21- 24, 2025 to view the exhibition.