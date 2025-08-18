Best hacks to make the perfect naked cake

Subhadrika Sen
The naked cake trend involves layered cakes which have minimal outer coating and light aesthetic decorations on top.
Make each layer of the naked cake tall and even. Uneven layers make it wobbly and structure counts when you can see every inch of the cake.
Always use a springfoam pan to bake.
Chill the cake layers before stacking, as it will be easier to trim and frost.
Use a cake leveller to flatten the tops. These trimmings make good cake popsicles.
Use sturdy fillings of buttercream, ganache or cream cheese frosting. Soft fillings often run out and ruin the layers.
Pipe the filling around the edge first and then the insides to keep it neat.
The crumb coat must be applied very lightly to give the cake its naked look.
Chill the cake again before decorating as its easier to decorate and slice.
Add fresh fruits or flowers right before you serve so that there is no sogginess on the cake.