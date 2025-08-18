Stylish alternatives to paper napkins for your kitchen

Subhadrika Sen
Vibrant sponge-like dishcloths are highly absorbing, quick drying, and washable; perfect for cleaning your utensils.
Kitchen towels, in different sizes, shapes and colours, come in handy for any small inconvenience like wiping, resting doughs, wiping wet hands and more.
Bamboo towels are more rustic in appearance but washable, reusable and a sustainable option.
Crocheted towels are perfect for laying down dish trays on the dining table or holding hot plates.
Natural sponges give texture and look to your wiping material. Super absorbent and compostable, they come in handy for washing utensils or wiping counter-tops.