6 ways to locate the best quality cheese

Subhadrika Sen
Be sure to examine the label minutely for manufacturing and expiry dates, region of origin for its authenticity and protected labels to gauge the making process.
The colour of the cheese should be even and the rinds should be naturally formed. Ideally cheese should not be cracking, unless that is how it’s supposed to look.
Bring it close to your nose and smell. If the odour is sour then it is spoilt. Else, tangy or nutty smell, albeit strong, doesn’t mean that the cheese is spoilt
Request for a tasting before purchasing. Soft cheese will be smooth while hard cheese will be firm on your tongue. It should not taste very salty or artificial.
Check out where the cheese is stored. Good quality cheese are stored wrapped in cheese/ wax/ parchment paper in low temperature.
If you have further questions, always clarify it from the sellers.