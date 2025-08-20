5 reasons mocha nails are the perfect autumn pick

Subhadrika Sen
Mocha is the colour of Autumn and goign with the trend choose to wear it on your nails.
The colour varies depending on the number of coats you give. So you can have light or darker shades as per your choice.
Mocha is the perfect nude shade for those who light to wear lighter colours or have professional restrictions on nail paints.
A very versatile colour, it forms a great base for nail art.
Mocha nails work well with bright colours and matt or nude ones, making it timless in appearance.