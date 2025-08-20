All-women art exhibition in Mumbai explores and celebrates the legacy of textiles

Subhadrika Sen

Mumbai gets its all-women art exhibition called ‘ Where the river meets the sea’.

By Aparajita Jain Mahajan

The displays include the showcase of a variety of textile and cloth-based works.

By Hansika Sharma

Participating artists include Alamu Kumaresan, Aparajita Jain Mahajan, Dr. Savia Viegas, Hansika Sharma, Lakshmi Madhavan, and Meenakshi Nihalani.

By Lakshmi Madhavan

The artworks explore themes like memory, materiality, feminist narratives, through weaves, stitches, embroidery and more.

By Hansika Sharma

Head over to the Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, Colaba till September 11, 2025.

By Alamu Kumaresan
