Louis Vuitton now has $160 lipsticks; 4 most expensive lippies in the world

Ujjainee Roy
Guerlain Rouge G Custom Lipstick - $300
This lipstick also comes with gold accents and customizable jewel-inspired cases designed by Lorenz Bäumer.
Dior Rouge Premier Lipstick - $530
The lavish Dior lipstick has 24K gold and red hibiscus flower extract. Dior Makeup Creative and Image Director Peter Philips produced 12 refillable shades for this exclusive lipstick.
Pascal Diamond Cupid Lipstick Artpiece - $10,000
This gorgeous angel-shaped lipstick is primarily set with 342 white and red lab-grown diamonds with VVS purity, weighing 2.736 carats. This special-edition PASCAL lipstick came in 18k rose gold
H. Couture Beauty Diamond Lipstick – $14 million
Who can forget the Karmin H. Couture Beauty Diamond lipstick which is encrusted with pink diamonds and includes lifetime refills, 24x7 support, and comes with an 18-carat gold case? The $14 million seems almost worth it!