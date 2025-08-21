3 reasons to give rice water a try

Udisha
A versatile product, rice water can be used as a toner, moisturiser or a face pack! It is often infused with other skincare products such as niacinamide.
Rice water is all the buzz now and it is a great product to sooth your skin. If you have an irritated skin, rice water can reduce redness and calm your skin. It is a great addition to your skincare routine during summers!
With natural antioxidants and brightening enzymes, rice water helps in lightening dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This will keep your skin even-toned and brighter more than ever!
Worried about dehydrated skin? Rice water is a great source of moisture and hydrates your dry skin, giving you a better skin texture. More hydration means lesser roughness of skin!