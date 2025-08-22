Judge Frank Caprio passes away: Top 5 moments of 'America's nicest judge'

Ujjainee Roy
A little boy once became his co-judge
One of Caprio’s most viral moments came when he asked a 5-year-old boy to help him decide his father’s parking ticket case. The child, with innocent honesty, sided with his dad — and Caprio went along, turning the courtroom into a heartwarming scene of kindness.
The single mother who couldn’t afford a ticket
When a struggling single mother explained she couldn’t pay her fine, Caprio waived it and told her to focus on caring for her kids. His empathy struck millions of viewers who saw the judge prioritise humanity over the law.
The veteran who left him speechless
In a memorable case, a war veteran with multiple tickets shared his financial struggles. Caprio not only reduced the fines but also thanked him deeply for his service.
The man who made him laugh out loud
One man hilariously argued about a speeding ticket, and instead of scolding him, Caprio laughed along, making the courtroom feel more like a friendly chat than a trial.
The elderly woman who reminded him of his mother
Perhaps his most touching moment was with an elderly woman fighting a ticket. She reminded him of his late mother, and Caprio’s voice cracked with emotion as he dismissed the case.