4 tips for manifesting your dreams with this weekend’s Black Moon

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
The new moon marks the beginning of a fresh lunar cycle, which stands for renewal and fresh starts. It’s the perfect moment to reflect on where you are, envision where you want to go and take the first steps toward manifesting your desires.
Journal your intentions and desires. Whatever you have yet to achieve from your vision board, write it out, no matter how big the dream may be. You can manifest your dreams! New moons are a great time for it. There is still time.
Let go of your bad habits. All your bad intentions, thoughts and actions that you can undo. Think of all the patterns and ways to break them, if you know they are harming you or others around you.
Around the new moon time, you are full of creative energy. You need to find the way to channel it.