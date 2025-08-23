Five flavoured syrups to elevate your morning coffee

Subhadrika Sen
For all things sweet, keep the nutty and sweet hazelnut syrup handy.
If you like your coffee basic with just a hint of flavour, go for the vanilla syrup with a swirl of whipped cream.
Drizzle caramel syrup or salted caramel for a rich, smooth, buttery aroma and texture.
The classic chocolate syrup is the most versatile topping and fits with every drink to give you a morning, mid-day or evening freshness.
Come winter, you can immerse yourself in the holiday vibes with a touch of peppermint syrup.