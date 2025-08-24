4 smartest animals in the world

Udisha
With thousands of species living around us, some are more smarter than the others.
Dolphins
Dolphins may be cute but they are extremely intelligent. With a large brain, they have developed a complex communication system and can even recognise themselves on the mirror! They also engage in advanced hunting strategies and use echolocation to navigate.
Elephants
Elephants are famous for their top-notch memory. Their social structures are quiet intricate and they have demonstrated altruism and empathy, and have mourning rituals when their companions die. The gentle giants also have great problem-solving skills.
Pigs
Pigs, much like dogs, can respond to their names if any. Also known for their problem-solving abilities, you can train them to perform various tricks. Known for their cognitive abilities, pigs are actually naturally clean animals and designate a specific area for waste.
Chimpanzees
Chimpanzees are an obvious answer when you ask about the smartest animals in the world. They are human beings' closest living relative and are extremely intelligent. Living in complicated social structures, they are self-aware beings and can use tools very deftly. These apes are extremely eager to learn and are known to adapt to various situations with quick thinking.