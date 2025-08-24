5 Roblox controversies through the years

Ujjainee Roy
Chat Filter Failure (2017)
A mother reported her 7-year-old daughter’s Roblox avatar was assaulted by multiple strangers in-game due to unsafe chat and loopholes in moderation.
Condo Games Scandal (2019)
BBC exposed Roblox “Condo Games,” where players engaged in sexual roleplay, forcing Roblox Corp. to crack down and ban thousands of accounts.
Developer Pay Controversy (2021)
A People Make Games investigation accused Roblox of exploiting young developers, revealing the company keeps up to 75% of profits from user-created games.
Robux Scams & Lawsuits (2019–2020)
Multiple scams lured kids with promises of “free Robux”; in one case, a class-action lawsuit was filed after Roblox confiscated items bought with stolen Robux.
Lawsuit over Child Safety (2021)
Parents sued Roblox for enabling predators and inappropriate content, claiming the company knowingly exposed children to harmful situations.