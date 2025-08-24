Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 traditional sweets which are popular besides modak

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Puran poli
Ganesh Chaturthi is coming up in a few days, which means time for yummy desserts. Puran poli is something you can try besides modak. This sweet flatbread comes from Maharashtra and other Western and Southern regions. The name comes from "puran," the sweet lentil filling, and "poli," the flatbread.
Motichoor laddoo
It cannot be Ganesh Chaturthi and you miss out on this melt-in-the-mouth Motichoor laddoo!
Made from tiny gram-flour pearls, sugar syrup and flavourings, this dessert screams festive vibes and bliss!
Shrikhand
Sweet and creamy, shrikhand is made from strained yogurt. Its texture is similar to a cheesecake filling or mousse, and is typically flavoured with sugar, cardamom and saffron.
Patholi
Patholi are sweet rice dumplings steamed in turmeric leaves, It is made with a rice batter and sweet coconut filling, and are also called haldipanna patholi.
Karanji
Karanji is a beloved Maharashtrian snack, also known as gujiya in other regions. It is also a dumpling, but different from patholi. It is a crispy fried dumpling with a sweet filling, which Ganesha is said to enjoy. The filling consists of grated coconut, jaggery or sugar, and nuts like cashews and almonds.