iPhone 17 release: 5 reasons it's better than the previous versions

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Thinner and leaner!

Let's talk design. iPhone 17 is expected to have a potentially thinner and lighter ultra-thin design. It's sleek and lean!

iPhone 17 design | Pinterest

Charge lasts longer

Apple's new A19 chips, which are based on TSMC's advanced N3P process, will power the lineup. These chips are more efficient and last longer on a charge.

iPhone 17 | Pinterest

More efficient!

Nothing more frustrating than your phone dying in the middle of a good photo-sesh! The new model comes with a powerful A19 chip for enhanced performance and efficiency and a new 24MP front-facing camera for better selfies.

What will the new iPhone 17 look like? | Pinterest

Next-gen connectivity

The iPhone 17e is expected to support Wi-Fi 7, the next-generation wireless standard that guarantees faster speeds, lower latency and better overall performance in crowded networks. This one is for those who rely on a smooth internet connection for work or entertainment.

iPhone 17 aesthetics | Pinterest

A cooling system

This model is expected to come with a brand-new thermal cooling system- great for humid climate!

iPhone 17 | Pinterest
Indulge Express
Click here