iPhone 17 release: 5 reasons it's better than the previous versions

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Thinner and leaner!
Let's talk design. iPhone 17 is expected to have a potentially thinner and lighter ultra-thin design. It's sleek and lean!
Charge lasts longer
Apple's new A19 chips, which are based on TSMC's advanced N3P process, will power the lineup. These chips are more efficient and last longer on a charge.
More efficient!
Nothing more frustrating than your phone dying in the middle of a good photo-sesh! The new model comes with a powerful A19 chip for enhanced performance and efficiency and a new 24MP front-facing camera for better selfies.
Next-gen connectivity
The iPhone 17e is expected to support Wi-Fi 7, the next-generation wireless standard that guarantees faster speeds, lower latency and better overall performance in crowded networks. This one is for those who rely on a smooth internet connection for work or entertainment.
A cooling system
This model is expected to come with a brand-new thermal cooling system- great for humid climate!