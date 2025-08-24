Saira Banu joins X on 81st birthday: 5 lesser-known details from her marriage with Dilip Kumar

Team Indulge
Massive age gap
Saira Banu was only 22 when she married Dilip Kumar, who was 44 at the time — a 22-year age difference that raised eyebrows back then.
Childhood crush
Saira had been a die-hard fan of Dilip Kumar since she was 12, often saying she dreamed of marrying him long before they met.
Saira’s mother played Cupid
Actress Naseem Banu (Saira’s mother) actually supported the match, despite the age difference, because she deeply admired Dilip Kumar’s character and reputation.
Mehboob Studio Venue
Their wedding in 1966 took place at the iconic Mehboob Studio in Mumbai, attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and politics.
No children by choice and circumstance
The couple never had children; Dilip Kumar once revealed it was due to medical complications, but both always said their love was enough to complete their family.