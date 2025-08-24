The U.S. Open has its own iconic drink, The Honey Deuce; here's how to make one!

Udisha
The US Open has its own pretty drink! And you can make it too. First, take a highball glass and fill it with ice. Make sure it's chilled.
Now time to put some spirit in! Fill you tall glass with good-quality vodka, preferably Grey Goose!
Give it a dash of lemonade and add Chambord, which is a black raspberry liqueur straight from the valleys of France. Fancy indeed!
Finally comes the garnish! Finish it off with a few skewers of melon balls. Ensure that they are already frozen. And your drink is ready to enjoy at home as you watch the US Open!