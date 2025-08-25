Bigg Boss 19: Who is Natalia Janoszek, the 365 Days actress?

Although much of her family life is in the dark, Natalia Magdalena Janoszek was born in the city of Bielsko-Biala, which is a city in the south of Poland. All that is out is that she has two brothers and her family is really supportive.

She always of being in the entertainment industry, the pursuit of which led her to India, where she started off as a model. Being a part of Bigg Boss 19 was a great move for her career!