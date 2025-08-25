Bigg Boss 19: Who is Natalia Janoszek, the 365 Days actress?

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Although much of her family life is in the dark, Natalia Magdalena Janoszek was born in the city of Bielsko-Biala, which is a city in the south of Poland. All that is out is that she has two brothers and her family is really supportive.
She always of being in the entertainment industry, the pursuit of which led her to India, where she started off as a model. Being a part of Bigg Boss 19 was a great move for her career!
Natalia Janoszek starred in Polish erotic movie 365 Days as Karolina, on Netflix. The movie starred Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Seiklucka.
She also played Maya Johnson, a belly dancer who gets raped by Indian politicians in the movie Chicken Curry Law, one of her earliest acting gigs.
The 35-year old multi-talented Polish actress, model and performer also appeared in Housefull 5, Bollywood comedy. She shared screen space with top stars like Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.
Natalia holds an MA in International business and her acting degree from New York’s Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.
From the age of 3, she participated in local singing and dancing performances, and later represented Poland in international festivals.
She has taken part in over 30 international beauty pageants and bagged several accolades. It was in 2013, when Natalia made her debut in Bollywood with Dreamz: The Movie, after which, she acted in Flame: An Untold Story.