Five Sri Lankan dishes you should not miss out on

Subhadrika Sen

Rice and Curries like vegetable, lentils or fish is a spicy, zingy and savoury staple in Sri Lanka.

Add a tang to any meal with Pol Sambol, a mixture of grated coconut, red chilli, onion, lemon juice and Maldive fish.

Light, crispy and fluffy Hoppers make for a good rice-flour pancake breakfast.

Check out the Kottu Roti with an assortment of side dishes, a popular street food in Sri Lanka.

Inspired by the Dutch cuisine, cooked rice, meat curry, eggplant relish and boiled egg are wrapped and baked in a banana leaf in Lamprais.

