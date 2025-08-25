Five Sri Lankan dishes you should not miss out on

Subhadrika Sen
Rice and Curries like vegetable, lentils or fish is a spicy, zingy and savoury staple in Sri Lanka.
Add a tang to any meal with Pol Sambol, a mixture of grated coconut, red chilli, onion, lemon juice and Maldive fish.
Light, crispy and fluffy Hoppers make for a good rice-flour pancake breakfast.
Check out the Kottu Roti with an assortment of side dishes, a popular street food in Sri Lanka.
Inspired by the Dutch cuisine, cooked rice, meat curry, eggplant relish and boiled egg are wrapped and baked in a banana leaf in Lamprais.