Indian passport comes in various colours. What do they mean?

The most common passport is the blue one. Most Indian citizens own this version of the Indian passport which is used for personal as well as professional travels.
The white passport is a diplomatic passport specially issued to those officials representing the Government of India. Used primarily for official travel, this passport is reserved for IPS and IAS officers.
The red passport is a diplomatic passport reserved for those holding important positions in the government. While this passport comes with special privileges and immunities, there are serious protocols that need to be followed when it is issued.
The orange passport is typically issued to those needing emigration checks because these Indian citizens have received less than ten years of formal education. This helps in easing foreign travel for work for those who have not studied beyond Class X.