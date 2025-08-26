5 most haunted hotels in the world

Udisha
The Langham Hotel, London, UK
This hotel in England is considered to be one of the most haunted hotels in the world, with several ghosts and spirits hovering around. Room 333 is the most haunted in the hotel because a German prince jumped from its window to commit suicide. It is also famous for the ghost of Emperor Louis Napoleon III.
The Stanley Hotel, Colorado, USA
Inspiration for Stephen King's novel, The Shining, this hotel is historic. There have been reports that the ghost of the hotel's chief housekeeper, Elizabeth Wilson, has been spotted on numerous occassions. The hotel even offers paranormal tours to its guests!
Chateau de Marcay, Marcay, France
This beautiful hotel is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who in reality, was a wereworlf. According to urban legends, she was mistakenly killed by a farmer while she was in her wolf state and has not left the property since.
Ruthin Castle Hotel & Spa, Ruthin, Wales
This hotel, which was formerly a castle, has been there since 1277, and several famous people have lived here. Henry VII's great granddaughter, Lady Jane Grey had also lived here. However, in 1554 she was executed after which it's rumoured that has wanders around in the castle, making the hotel one of the most haunted in the world.
The Morgan House, Kalimpong, India
This British colonial mansion in West Bengal, India is famous for being haunted. Built to celebrate the wedding of Mr George Morgan and his wife, Mrs Morgan died very young. It is believed that Mr Morgan tortured her wife, which led to her death. Her unhappy soul is said to hover around this hotel, making it one of the most haunted attractions.