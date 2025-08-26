5 supporting characters from Gilmore Girls we can never forget

Udisha
Luke Danes
The first name that comes to our minds when we think of the characters that supported our Gilmore girls through thick and thin, it is Luke Danes. Owner of the Luke's Diner in Stars Hollow, Luke supplies Lorelai and Rory with endless coffee and sound advice. Played by Scott Patterson, Luke may look serious but is actually a softie!
Emily Gilmore
Actor Kelly Bishop plays Emily Gilmore who is OG Gilmore girl! Unlike her daughter and granddaughter, she loves being a part of high society and organising fancy events. An absolute perfectionist, Emily is often seen arguing with Lorelai and has great hopes for Rory's future. No matter how disappointed she is most of the times, she loves her family!
Sookie St. James
Sookie St. James is an absolute sweetheart. A super talented chef, she is a bubbly, quirky and a genuinely good person who wishes the best for everyone around. Sookie is Lorelai's best friend and biggest supporter. What makes her character more fun is that she is accident-prone! Melissa McCarthy portrayed Sookie on the show.
Richard Gilmore
Richard Gilmore is the perfect gentlemen. Often found reading a newspaper with a cigar in his hand, Richard is a hardworking man and works as the Executive Vice-President at an Insurance company. Richard is married to Emily and is a loving grandfather to Rory. Portrayed by Edward Herrmann, Richard's evolving relationship with Lorelai is one to treasure.
Paris Geller
Liza Weil played Paris Geller in the show who is a highly ambitious student who must exceed in all aspects of life. Paris is more straightforward than required and is a textbook overachiever. Despite being extremely self-motivated, she has difficulty confronting emotions. Paris's relationship with Rory is a complicated one but their journey from rivals to friends is a very interesting one.