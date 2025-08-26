Dasa Mahavidyas in Madhubani art on display in Delhi gallery

Subhadrika Sen

Artists Santosh Kumar Das and Krishanand Jha take you on a  journey of the Dasa Mahavidya, the divine feminine forms.

Krishnanand Jha

Titled, Dasa Mahavidya: Gesture, Form and the Feminine Divine, the exhibition is happening in New Delhi.

By Santosh Kumar Das

It covers the various forms of the Goddess like Kali, Tara, Tirupara Sundari, Bhuvaneshvari, Bhairavi, Chhinamasta, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala.

By Krishnanand Jha

The artists, both from Bihar, unfold the nuances of Madhubani art in the exhibition.

By Krishnanand Jha

Head over to Ojas Art Gallery in New Delhi till September 22, 2025

Santosh Kumar Das
