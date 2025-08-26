Dasa Mahavidyas in Madhubani art on display in Delhi gallery

Subhadrika Sen
Artists Santosh Kumar Das and Krishanand Jha take you on a journey of the Dasa Mahavidya, the divine feminine forms.
Titled, Dasa Mahavidya: Gesture, Form and the Feminine Divine, the exhibition is happening in New Delhi.
It covers the various forms of the Goddess like Kali, Tara, Tirupara Sundari, Bhuvaneshvari, Bhairavi, Chhinamasta, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala.
The artists, both from Bihar, unfold the nuances of Madhubani art in the exhibition.
Head over to Ojas Art Gallery in New Delhi till September 22, 2025