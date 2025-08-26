Five kinds of face massagers that actually work

Subhadrika Sen
To bring firmness to your skin’s texture and improving its elasticity, radio-frequency devices are good massagers.
The most popular Gua Sha or Jade Roller releases skin tension and drains lymph. It is good for daily massages.
Micro-current massagers helps in skin tightening and contouring.
Ditch the ice bowl, go for the ice rollers that de-puff and hydrate your skin and makes you feel fresh.
A few minutes of facial cupping a day keeps circulation well and going, removing dullness and morning puffs.