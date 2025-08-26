Priyadarshan set to retire? 5 unforgettable movies by the director

Hera Pheri

In a 1997 interview, Priyadarshan declared Chandralekha would be his last pure comedy. He told the media, "Chandralekha will be my last comedy film. Hereafter, my films will have humour but no comedy. I am not interested in comedy any more."

Priyadarshan said that he was not taken as seriously as directors of other genres, just because he stuck to comedy.

Then in 2000, Hera Pheri was born which went on to hook audiences for over two decades since! In fact, Hera Pheri 3 will be his last project. Who would've thought?