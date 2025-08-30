4 reasons to add raw papaya to your diet

Udisha
Raw Papaya is known to have several benefits. One of its biggest pros is that it improves digestion, being rich in digestive enzymes. The fibre and water in the fruit prevents constipation as well.
Extremely rich in Vitamin C, raw papaya helps you build a strong immunity. Packed with antioxidants, it will help you fight infections and other illnesses.
Quite naturally, raw papaya is a low-calorie fruit. Since it improves digestion, it is known to absorb nutrients, boost metabolism and keep your weight in check.
Raw papaya is extremely good for your skin. A favourite cosmetic ingredient, it contains Vitamin A, C and E. Including papaya in your diet will improve your skin health and repair damaged skin cells, giving you a more youthful glow.