6 plants that grow without seeds

Dharitri Ganguly
Garlic: Have a clove? Just plant it and watch it bloom and grow, gifting you a whole garlic and chives. Save up a clove again to get another garlic plant.
Money plant or Epipremnum aureum: This can easily grow from a stem cutting, plant it in a pot with soil, or put it in a bottle of water, it will thrive. It requires very low maintenance and develops roots rapidly through cuttings.
Potato: An all-time favourite veggie, a potato plant is grown from a tuber, popularly known as the "eye" of a potato. Remember learning about it in your science classes? In fact, if you just keep a potato in your kitchen for 1-2 weeks, you might find a small bud growing from the eye. Cut an eye with a bud, plant it in the soil and spray some water.
Strawberry: Are you a fan of this luscious berry? New strawberry plants grow from runners, which are horizontal stems that produce new daughter plants.
Onions: A good-old onion can grow its own plats through its bulbs. You might also spot a baby green sprout situated at the centre of the onion, if you cut it vertically.
Mint: Another kitchen must-have, mint plants can easily be grown through stem cutting. So why wait? Start a kitchen garden right away!