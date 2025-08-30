Five fruits you should never juice

Subhadrika Sen
With low water content and high fibre, bananas are great for shakes and smoothies but not juice.
The flesh of the coconut is often grated, roasted and cooked but never but in a juicer.
Rhubarb should be cooked and eaten as in its raw form it might lead to an upset stomach.
Best used for dips, smoothies or salads, with its high fat and low moisture content, avocados dont make the cut for a juice ingredient.
These thick and sticky bulbous figs often blocks the juicer making them not ideal for a fig juice.