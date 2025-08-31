5 times Taylor Swift set a record

Udisha
Taylor Swift is a multiple-record holder at the Grammys. But, the most notable is that she has the most number of Album of the Year awards in history, having won four so far. She won these Grammys for Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights.
Taylor Swift made history as the first artist to occupy all ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, back in November, 2022. She broke her on record with 14 top spots in May, 2024.
Taylor Swift is the first female artist so far to have new No 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart for six consecutive years (2019-2024).
Taylor Swift has the most Grammy nominations in the Song of the Year category with eight nominations. And there's definitely more to come!
Who hasn't heard about The Eras Tour? Taylor Swift's mega musical tour is the highest grossing concert tour in history. The tour kicked off on March 17, 2023 and ended on December 8, 2024.