Austin Butler's list of exes includes some Gen Z faves

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Who are some of Austin Butler's significant exes? Let's find out!
Austin and Kaia dated for quite some time and her family was reportedly happy about their relationship. They couple made quite a few appearances together but call it quits in 2024.
Austin met Vanessa Hudgens on the set of High School Musical, but she was dating Zac Efron at the time. A year after her split with Zac, fans speculated that the duo might be dating. They were together for a long-time but eventually, it was long distance that started wedging a block between them. That was roughly around 2019 or 2020.
Olivia DeJonge worked with Austin on the set of Elvis and were said to have had a brief fling. Not much else is known about them.
Austin was photographed Lily-Rose Depp after her split from Timothée Chalamet and that is about it.