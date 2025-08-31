Austin Butler's list of exes includes some Gen Z faves

Who are some of Austin Butler's significant exes? Let's find out!

Austin Butler | Instagram

Austin and Kaia dated for quite some time and her family was reportedly happy about their relationship. They couple made quite a few appearances together but call it quits in 2024.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler | X

Austin met Vanessa Hudgens on the set of High School Musical, but she was dating Zac Efron at the time. A year after her split with Zac, fans speculated that the duo might be dating. They were together for a long-time but eventually, it was long distance that started wedging a block between them. That was roughly around 2019 or 2020.

Austin Butler with Vanessa Hudgens | X

Olivia DeJonge worked with Austin on the set of Elvis and were said to have had a brief fling. Not much else is known about them.

Olivia DeJonge next to Austin Butler | X

Austin was photographed Lily-Rose Depp after her split from Timothée Chalamet and that is about it.

Lily-Rose Depp was briefly linked to Austin Butler | Instagram
