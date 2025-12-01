4 kitchen ingredients that should be avoided on dry skin

Subhadrika Sen

Lemon juice: often used in many skincare products is known to trigger hyperpigmentation and sensitivity, irritation, and its high acidic content can damage the skin’s natural barrier.

Salt: often used in scrubs for exfoliation can be too abrasive on dry skin. It can cause irritation, cuts and may sting if epidermal is cracked.

Baking Soda: tends to damage the protective skin barrier and make the skin too tight due to its high alkaline content.

Vinegar: especially apple cider vinegar often forms the base of many face packs and masks. Vinegar is acidic and it may cause redness, irritation or burns on the skin.

