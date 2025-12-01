5 statement winter colour shades for your hair

Subhadrika Sen
Blue – Black: Opt for blue hair with black highlights or jet black hair with navy blue highlights.
Crimson- Berry: Adhering to the Christmas colours, you can check out a mixture of crimson and deep cherry tones.
Steel Grey: go metallic, modern and bold with a smoky grey colour that works well from roots to tip.
Platinum Blonde: this cool-toned blonde look can give your hair and looks a complete winter makeover.
Chocolate Espresso: If you want volume and drama then this glossy brown shade with a cool under tone is just the right pick.