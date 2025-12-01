Smriti Dixit draws from nature and uses textiles as the medium in her ongoing exhibition in Delhi

Subhadrika Sen
Inspired by natural landscape and coastal flora, the artist reflects a collection which stands as a metaphor for resilience and transition.
Through the ongoing exhibition Whispered Continuum, artist Smriti Dixit displays continuity between material, memory and emotion by using a vibrant palette of red symbolic of growth, decay and renewal.
Dixit returns to Delhi after two decades with a body of work that embodies textiles and their connection with coils, weaves and stitches.
Whispered Continuum is on display till January 5, 2026 at Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi from 10:30 am – 7 pm (Sundays closed)