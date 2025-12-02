4 Boman Irani characters that made us laugh

Udisha
Dr. Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots
Boman Irani became a household name and garnered fans from across generation with his portrayal of the strict, slightly crazy and caricatured professor, Dr. Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots.
His physical comedy and peculiar personality made funs laugh throughout the film.
Dr. J. C. Asthana in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Here, Boman Irani was yet another disciplinarian as the dean of a medical college, Dr Asthana. His untimed, uncontrollable laughter that inevitably came at serious moments, gave way to hilarious situations and laughter.
Batook Patel in Housefull 3
In another comedy gold, Boman Irani played Batook Patel in this hilarious movie. Here, he was an extremely possessive Gujarati father who was protective of his daughter. Marked by his eccentricity and funny dialect, he sure made all the fans laugh their hearts out!
Lucky Singh in Lage Raho Munna Bhai
In this Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. sequel, Boman Irani donned a new character, a clever Punjabi bookie named Lucky Singh. His comedic timing and funny dialogues in a typical accent birthed hilarious moments. Munna Bhai's attempt to bring it on the right track gifts us with us some comedic treasure.