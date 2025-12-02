5 unknown facts about KATSEYE's Lara Raj

DEBOLINA ROY

Multicultural influences

KATSEYE's Lara Raj has Indian/Sri Lankan heritage, and that multicultural influence can be heard in her musical contributions through subtle hints of South Asian rhythm patterns and instruments.

Early stardom

Lara has been in front of the camera globally prior to joining KATSEYE (i.e., participating in campaigns promoting girls' education via the Obama Foundation's Global Girls Alliance). She studied acting and music internationally, giving her a unique flair in her stage presence.

Bold fashion statement

Lara uses the bindi as a fashion accessory while combining traditional outfits from South Asian culture with contemporary streetwear styles that portray her individuality.

Quirky personality traits

Lara is loved by her fans for her dry wit. For example, she refers to herself as "half fruitcake" in interviews, and she uses ridiculous metaphors that allow her to connect with her audience as being down-to-earth and relatable.

Collaborative projects in the future

Lara has teased some potential projects involving working alongside South Asian artists in either Bollywood or foreign-language pop music.

