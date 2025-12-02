5 ways to make curries taste better

Subhadrika Sen
Bloom the spices: Adding the spices in hot oil allows it to temper and release its essential oil which deepens the flavour.
Layer the spices: Don’t add all the spices at one go. Add them in layers – whole spices first, then ground ones, and finish it off with garam masala in the end.
Use fresh ingredients: Always stick to fresh ingredients like garlic, ginger, chilli, curry leaves etc.
Balance all flavours: A good curry would be having a balance of all flavours – tangy, sweet, and salty. These can be achieved by lemon juice, sugar or jaggery and salt.
Rest your curries: Simmer then well for at least 20-30 minutes and let the flavours catch up. In fact, some curries start showing better flavours a day after.