Top 5 offbeat holiday destinations in North Bengal for a cozy year-ending break

DEBOLINA ROY
Sittong, the colourful orange orchard, is one of the offbeat holiday destinations in North Bengal. During winter months, visitors to Sittong can stay with families in traditional-style wooden homes, eat their home-cooked meals, and enjoy misty mountain landscapes.
Chimney, a quiet corner of the town of Kurseong, has breathtaking views of the mountains and many reminders of its colonial heritage. Chimney is a great place for independent travellers looking for quiet, secluded winter walks through pine forests.
Dawaipani is a “balcony” to the Himalayas offering uninterrupted views of Kanchenjunga. The trails are calm and peaceful, and rustic homestays are available. Dawaipani is perfect for nature lovers searching for offbeat winter holiday destinations in North Bengal.
Lepchajagat is ideal for couples looking for a romantic getaway in the winter months, and for those seeking peace and tranquillity. Birdwatching, hiking on the nature trails, and enjoying the magical sunrise points are activities that can be experienced by visitors to Lepchajagat.
Known for the elusive Rufous-necked Hornbill, Latpanchar is a quiet mountain village with rich biodiversity. A perfect winter escape for wildlife lovers and trekkers.