Utsav’25-26 in Delhi invites viewers to see artworks of creative laurels on display

Subhadrika Sen
The exhibition is curated by Swati Roy and Kumar Satyapriya of Nostalgia Colours from Kolkata.
The exhibition has paintings on the wall and sketches on the tables displaying a wide range of artworks that are contemplative and intimate.
On display are eminent masters of art like KG Subramanyan, Paritosh Sen, Suman Roy, Ganesh Haloi, Jogen Chowdhury, Thota Vaikuntam, Paresh Maity and others.
Utsav’ 25-26 is on display at Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi till December 5, 2025 from 10 am – 8 pm.