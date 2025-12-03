4 Christmas tree decoration blunders you should avoid

Udisha
Too much glitter
While a little bit of dazzle is a must during festive season, do not overdo it. Your Christmas tree should not be all glitter, but a beautiful balance should be maintained that is easy on the eyes.
Not fluffing the tree
If you have an artificial Christmas tree, fluff it up! To make your tree look full and lively, take time and carefully fluff each branch so that all of it looks symmetrical. Not fluffing your tree will take the life out of the tree.
Lack of variety
Similar looking decorations don't make your tree look bright and lovely. Make sure your bells, baubles, balls are all colourful and spread out the colours in a way that they do not overlap.
Over cluttering the tree
While you may want to all the decorations you own, your Christmas tree looks the most beautiful when it is simple. Prioritise aesthetics, not emotions and use your decorations wisely.