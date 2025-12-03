4 clever ways to tell if a piece of fashion is vintage

Udisha
Labels and tags
If you look carefully at the labels and tags on the clothes, you can tell they are vintage. Every decade came with its unique labelling, which also helps you identify the approximate years.
For example, washing and care instructions appeared after the 1970s and clothes manufactured in America came with union labels.
Wear and tear
You can tell when a garment has been worn or shelved for years. Light coloured clothes gather a yellowish tinge and clothes stored for a long time produce a specific smell.
Buttons, buckles and zippers
Elements such as buttons, zippers, belts or buckles can tell you a lot about a piece of clothing. Plastic buttons and zippers were not the norm even two decades ago, so a vintage clothing will always have metallic zipper and buttons made of wood, metal, glass or even pearls.
Fabric quality
Fast fashion has led to a rapid decline in quality of clothing and hence, vintage clothes will have high-quality and pure fabrics, instead of blended synthetic material. You must also always check the stitching and the finishing details, which were usually near perfect back in the day.