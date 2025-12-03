5 times Rihanna's iconic red carpet outfits stole the spotlight

DEBOLINA ROY
At the Gotham Film Awards 2025, Rihanna appeared at the award ceremony wearing a beautiful, custom Balenciaga bubblegum pink gown. This gown was strapless with an extravagant, voluminous skirt and a long train that flowed behind her as she walked down the red carpet. In addition to the gown, she accessorized with a pair of black leather opera-length gloves, a pink feathery cap, and statement bold gemstone jewellery.
2015 was the year the Met Gala had a themed "China: Through the Looking Glass." At the event, Rihanna wore a stunning canary yellow couture dress created by Guo Pei. This dramatic and oversized cape-style silhouette with a long trailing train created one of Rihanna's iconic red carpet outfits.
In 2017, Rita's Met Gala's theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme Des GrACeons; Art of the In-Between. What better way to set the tone for this year than with a garden floral-inspired gown by Comme de Garçons? The shapely flourishes, bold layering, and strappy footwear all helped Rihanna create a bold fashion statement between art and reality.
Rihanna wore an eye-catching sheer mesh dress, made from thousands of Swarovski crystals, to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. This incredible dress was designed by Adam Selman, and it was (and still is) one of Rihanna's most exciting looks to date, because of how daring and original it was.
At the 2018 Diamond Ball, Rihanna wore a stunning custom couture look by Alexis Mabille: a white lace bodysuit, with an enormous skirt and bow. She accessorised this outfit with amazing diamond jewellery which complemented the overall look, combining sophistication with daring glamour.