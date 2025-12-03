Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets GI tag. Here's what's special about it

Bristi Dey
Darjeeling has long been the go-to escape for Bengal’s mountain lovers — a place where crisp, chilly air and the majestic view of Kanchenjunga meet. Every summer, when Kolkata turns into a shimmering furnace, hearts instinctively drift toward that familiar refuge in the hills. And on the way back a bag full of oranges and of course some tea accompanies the tourists. Recently Darjeeling received a new GI tag for that famed Darjeeling Mandarin Orange.
Why is it famous?
The thin-peeled sweet aroma and taste of the bright orange-coloured, oranges have been the speciality of the mountain town for a long time. Munching onto the sweet fruit with the cool breeze brushing through the body, makes it all worth it.
Why a GI tag?
The GI tag safeguards the fruit’s authenticity and prevents misuse of its name.
How can a GI tag helps?
After the pandemic and a series of other setbacks, orange production in the hills dropped sharply. Farmers faced pests, erratic weather, and unstable markets, watching their once-thriving orchards falter. With the GI tag, growers will be officially recognised as Authorised Users (AU), ensuring their right price and protection from imitation or misuse of the name.
How the region reacted
Due to the tag, the central government has gotten fully involved and is giving monetary support. Talking to the media, proud MP Raju Bista said, “This makes it the second product from our region, after Dalley Khorsani, to earn this coveted recognition”.