Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets GI tag. Here's what's special about it

Darjeeling has long been the go-to escape for Bengal’s mountain lovers — a place where crisp, chilly air and the majestic view of Kanchenjunga meet. Every summer, when Kolkata turns into a shimmering furnace, hearts instinctively drift toward that familiar refuge in the hills. And on the way back a bag full of oranges and of course some tea accompanies the tourists. Recently Darjeeling received a new GI tag for that famed Darjeeling Mandarin Orange.