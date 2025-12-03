Think you can predict the killer? Top 5 murder mysteries will prove you wrong

Barbarian (2022)

What initially seems like a simple case of mistaken rental turns into one of the biggest surprises ever seen in films in this century. The film constantly plays with genres as well as villains, time periods, and threats so that no one will know who the killer really is, what the twist will be or where the plot will go. It is one of the top 5 murder mysteries ever made for people who enjoy an unpredictable reading experience.