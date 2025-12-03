Think you can predict the killer? Top 5 murder mysteries will prove you wrong

DEBOLINA ROY
What initially seems like a simple case of mistaken rental turns into one of the biggest surprises ever seen in films in this century. The film constantly plays with genres as well as villains, time periods, and threats so that no one will know who the killer really is, what the twist will be or where the plot will go. It is one of the top 5 murder mysteries ever made for people who enjoy an unpredictable reading experience.
A lavish dinner on a deserted island quickly becomes a deadly mind game for all attending the event. Each attendee has dark secrets and hidden motives; each course reveals what the audience will discover. The climactic reveal does not tell who the killer is, but rather why this night occurred as planned.
"Talvar" is based on a true story of the Noida Double Murder Case; it uses a thrilling investigative approach to explore the flaws in the criminal justice system through the eyes of lead actor Irrfan Khan and his character's investigation of the murders.
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a murder mystery with Gen-Z sensibilities, it plays like a chaotic game that becomes completely derailed by friendship issues and accusations. As you question everyone on the screen, the final turn will shock you more than ever before and redefine how you regard this film.
An atmospheric gothic mystery with an intriguing detective story featuring Christian Bale as the detective and a young Edgar Allan Poe. It is atmospheric, gothic, and deeply ingenious, making it one of the top 5 murder mysteries.