What are KPop light sticks? From BTS' Army Bomb to Blackpink's BI Ping-Bong, here are the top ones to buy

Udisha

What is a KPop light stick?

A KPop lightstick helps separate fan bases from one another. Every KPop band has a lightstick unique to them and is a favourite among fans- new and old! Fans carry the lightsticks specific to their band to help identify the fandom. Here are a few best options.

ARMY Bomb (Version 4)

KPop Group: BTS

Price range: $50-$65 (₹4500-₹5900 approximately)

Bi-Ping-Bong

KPop Group: BLACKPINK

Price range: $55-$70 (₹5000-₹6400 approximately)

Carat Bong (Version 3)

KPop Group: SEVENTEEN

Price range: $45-$60 (₹4000-₹5500 approximately)

Bang Bong

KPop Group: BIGBANG

Price range: $50-$65 (₹4500-₹5900 approximately)

Bilight

KPop Group: ENHYPEN

Price range: $48-$64 (₹4300-₹5800 approximately)

Lightiny (Version 2)

KPop Group: ATEEZ

Price range: $50-$60 (₹4500-₹5500 approximately)

