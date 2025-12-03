What are KPop light sticks? From BTS' Army Bomb to Blackpink's BI Ping-Bong, here are the top ones to buy

Udisha
What is a KPop light stick?
A KPop lightstick helps separate fan bases from one another. Every KPop band has a lightstick unique to them and is a favourite among fans- new and old! Fans carry the lightsticks specific to their band to help identify the fandom. Here are a few best options.
ARMY Bomb (Version 4)
KPop Group: BTS
Price range: $50-$65 (₹4500-₹5900 approximately)
Bi-Ping-Bong
KPop Group: BLACKPINK
Price range: $55-$70 (₹5000-₹6400 approximately)
Carat Bong (Version 3)
KPop Group: SEVENTEEN
Price range: $45-$60 (₹4000-₹5500 approximately)
Bang Bong
KPop Group: BIGBANG
Price range: $50-$65 (₹4500-₹5900 approximately)
Bilight
KPop Group: ENHYPEN
Price range: $48-$64 (₹4300-₹5800 approximately)
Lightiny (Version 2)
KPop Group: ATEEZ
Price range: $50-$60 (₹4500-₹5500 approximately)